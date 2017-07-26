Botswana: Termites Force Clinic Closure

Mogoditshane — The Mmopane clinic has been closed down to avoid accidents and injuries to both staff and patients after it was discovered that its roofing is devoured by termites.

Mogoditshane/Thamaga sub council chairperson, Mr Ofentse Mafoko said at the opening of the sub-council session recently that Gaborone District Health Management Team (DHMT) closed down the clinic after an assessment on June 26 revealed that termites destroyed rafters, therefore leaving ceiling hanging and falling off in one of the rooms.

The clinic was therefore closed the following day. He said it had been arranged that patient from Mmopane would be helped at Mahlaku Lekganyane Clinic.

Also, he said patients were currently accessing health services at Metsimotlhabe, Mogoditshane and Nkoyaphiri clinics.

Mr Mafoko said following further consultations, the DHMT decided to provide limited services utilising the small structures available at Mmopane clinic.

"The operations resumed on July 19, while we await provision of a caravan or other options for space creation.

Further information will be provided as the Bills of Quantities are being generated to determine the cost and duration of civil works to restore and improve the dilapidated structure," he added.

Meanwhile, Mr Mafoko has encouraged councillors to mobilise their communities to attend the national breastfeeding week that will be held in Thamaga beginning of August.

He said the main objective of the event is to emphasise the importance of breastfeeding and encourage mothers to breast feed as opposed to other forms of feeding infants.

Source : BOPA