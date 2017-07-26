25 July 2017

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: Termites Force Clinic Closure

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Maranyane Ngwanaamotho

Mogoditshane — The Mmopane clinic has been closed down to avoid accidents and injuries to both staff and patients after it was discovered that its roofing is devoured by termites.

Mogoditshane/Thamaga sub council chairperson, Mr Ofentse Mafoko said at the opening of the sub-council session recently that Gaborone District Health Management Team (DHMT) closed down the clinic after an assessment on June 26 revealed that termites destroyed rafters, therefore leaving ceiling hanging and falling off in one of the rooms.

The clinic was therefore closed the following day. He said it had been arranged that patient from Mmopane would be helped at Mahlaku Lekganyane Clinic.

Also, he said patients were currently accessing health services at Metsimotlhabe, Mogoditshane and Nkoyaphiri clinics.

Mr Mafoko said following further consultations, the DHMT decided to provide limited services utilising the small structures available at Mmopane clinic.

"The operations resumed on July 19, while we await provision of a caravan or other options for space creation.

Further information will be provided as the Bills of Quantities are being generated to determine the cost and duration of civil works to restore and improve the dilapidated structure," he added.

Meanwhile, Mr Mafoko has encouraged councillors to mobilise their communities to attend the national breastfeeding week that will be held in Thamaga beginning of August.

He said the main objective of the event is to emphasise the importance of breastfeeding and encourage mothers to breast feed as opposed to other forms of feeding infants.

Source : BOPA

Botswana

China Donates U.S.$1 Million to Help Botswana for Losses in Cyclone Dineo

A signing ceremony for one million U.S. dollars grant from the Chinese government for relief of flood disaster was held… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.