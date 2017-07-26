Malawi national netball team shooter Joyce Mvula's professional career is doubtful after Manchester Thunders indicated that they have no money to buy her from Blue Eagles Sisters.

Blue Eagles Sisters official Tedious Mvesere said they got a rude awakening to learn from Manchester Thunders that they could not offer her a permanent deal after the expiry of her six month spell in UK.

Mvesere said they have offered Blue Eagles an option to let the player continue with professional career.

"They have said that they cannot afford to buy her outright. However they can give her materials such as uniform to give Blue Eagles Sisters or any team of her choice," he said. Asked whether they could let her go in the interest of Joyce's welfare Mvesere did not offer any hope saying they missed her services during the six months.

"The next season starts in January next year so we will see whether to release her or not because we need her services. The time she was in UK we struggled a lot.

"But they told us that they were impressed with her performance that they would like to have her next season."

Mvula became only the second ever professional netballer from Malawi after Australia based Mwawi Kumwenda.

The development comes after legendary shooter Emma Mzagada is struggling to raise money for her treatment.

If Mvula would be blocked to continue her dream career because of greedy administrators it would be unfair to the youthful shooter who has enjoyed her game in UK.