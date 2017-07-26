Sudan: Sadiq Al-Mahdi Calls for Discussing the Mistakes of U.S. Policy Towards Sudan

Khartoum — The Leader of Umma National Party Imam Sadeq al-Mahdi, has criticized US policy toward Sudan and said there were fundamental mistakes in US policy by acknowledging their mistakes in Afghanistan and in Iraq, which produced Al Qaeda and ISIS.

Al-Mahdi interviewed, Wednesday, by SUNA has called for assessment of the US position on all sides and discuss the mistakes of US policy from a Sudanese angle and provide solutions for the US policy makers to rationalize their policies correctly, indicating that America recognizes that dealing with Sudan on sanctions basis, is incorrect.

He described dealing with the US as a necessity, for a number of a number of reasons and contradictions, including its desire to deal with Sudan and, in the same time, listed its citizens among the citizens of six countries that are banned from entering its territory.

He stressed the need to get out of the mind that America is the' master of the world' .

Al-Mahdi affirmed that his party is considering responding to a number of studies on the relationship between Sudan and America and provide solutions in this connection.