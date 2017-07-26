Namibia: Charcoal Workers Exploited - Antsino

Outjo constituency councillor Johannes Antsino last week expressed concern over the exploitation of charcoal workers in his area because they are mostly illiterate, and some have no identification cards.

Antsino was speaking to The Namibian in an interview last week.

The Namibian has in the past reported that Namibia is a major exporter of charcoal worth over N$100 million a year.

The country's black gold, which has created employment for more than 6 000 workers, is exported to Europe, South Africa as well as Dubai.

Antsino said because most charcoal workers in his constituency cannot read or write, they can be easily manipulated.

"Some employers hire workers without identification cards so that they can easily dispose of them. Whoever hires these workers decides how much he will pay them - most of the time slave wages," he charged.

The councillor said some of the charcoal workers are forced to move from one place to another with their families in search of new jobs, and as a result most of their children do not attend school.

"Those children are deprived of their education as a result," said Antsino.

He said his office has dealt with many cases where some workers were fired for complaining about the conditions of their work, but due to the lack of identification cards, nothing could be done.

"Records of these workers should be kept," he suggested.

Antsino raised the issue of elderly people in his constituency who also do not have identification cards.

The Namibia Charcoal Association's chairperson, Pieter Potgieter, said families should not be allowed to move around with their partners as they work. Potgieter, who said he cannot comment much as he was travelling, said the family must only be allowed to come and assist the partners pack their belongings as they move on.

Charcoal is harvested mainly from the Acacia-dominated farms in central Namibia, especially in the Otjiwarongo, Grootfontein, Outjo and Gobabis districts.

The Agricultural Employers Association's principal officer Danie van Vuuren said the issue of a lack of identification is not only a problem of the charcoal workers, but for most rural Namibians.

He advised home affairs to look into providing mobile registration services for rural areas as there are about 360 employers, with around 6 000 workers. Van Vuuren said the problem farmers are facing is a shortage of charcoal workers as many do not want to work due to the intensiveness of the job.

"The majority of charcoal workers are from the Kavango regions, and they leave their families there so that their children can go to school," he noted.

Defending the employers, Van Vuuren said most charcoal producers provide free transport to school-going children. "Where employers can accommodate the family, they are allowed to stay on the farm where free housing, water and firewood are provided."

Van Vuuren said charcoal workers produce an average of three tonnes per month, and are paid between N$700 and N$800 per tonne. This makes the average salary for the charcoal workers per month N$2 100 to N$2 400.