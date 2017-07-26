Namibia: Dausab Guilty of Killing Student Pastor Girlfriend

A Windhoek resident who has been on trial in the High Court over the death of his student pastor girlfriend by stabbing her to death three years ago, was yesterday found guilty of her murder.

The 37-year-old Andre Fidel Dausab was found guilty of murder with direct intent to kill over the death of Motlamme Gotaone, who was 33 then, in a judgement handed down by judge Naomi Shivute. In her judgement, Shivute told Dausab that he had personally called the police officers and informed them that he killed Gotaone out of anger because she wanted to end their relationship.

She said Dausab declared his intention to kill Gotaone a day before the incident when he sent her text messages, threatening to kill her if she terminated their relationship.

"You knew exactly what you were doing before, during and after the commissioning of the crime. You used three kitchen knives to stab the deceased to death," said Shivute.

The judge furthermore dismissed Dausab's defence that he was suffering from temporary non-pathological insanity or criminal incapacity before and while committing the crime, which is why he allegedly remembers nothing about the incident.

He pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder with direct intention to kill in respect of the incident that claimed the life of Gotaone at the United Lutheran Theological Seminary Paulinum campus in Windhoek on 22 February 2014.

Dausab, a former information technology technician, started crying uncontrollably when he testified in his evidence-in-chief before court.

A post-mortem showed that a broken knife blade was found stuck in the deceased's back, and she was stabbed 27 times all over her body.

When the police arrived at the scene, Gotaone had already died.

Constance Moyo is appearing for the State, while Brownell Uirab is defending Dausab.

Dausab will return to court on 30 August for the submission of evidence in mitigation and aggravation of sentence.

He is a first-time offender.

- Nampa