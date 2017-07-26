Namibia: Haufiku Denies Partnership With Mwoombola

Health minister Bernard Haufiku yesterday denied allegations that he co-owned a company with suspended health permanent secretary Andreas Mwoombola.

The Namibian has over the past few weeks received numerous SMSes from officials in the ministry and local suppliers alleging that Haufiku and Mwoombola co-owned a company which was awarded a tender and is overcharging the ministry by inflating prices on purchases.

Haufiku said the claims of him owning a company with Mwoombola were not true, and he requested those making such allegations to present evidence.

"Let those who say so provide the evidence. I do not own any company with Mr Mwoombola," he said.

Haufiku last week said there were many issues at the ministry that he had to deal with, but could not disclose them at the time because the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) was still collecting evidence in Mwoombola's case.

"I am the one who called in the ACC. I will not divulge anything further," he said.

A source at the ministry said Mwoombola had been signing purchase orders which in the past were signed by the acting chief pharmacist, and in the process he was inflating prices "so that he could benefit from the deals".

The source also claimed that Mwoombola deliberately removed the acting chief pharmacist and the head of procurement so that he could control the ministry's procurement function because the two officials "were incorruptible".

Documents seen by The Namibian show that the ministry awarded a N$7,3 million tender to a South African company to provide medical equipment, days after an order issued by the Central Medical Stores (CMS) was cancelled on Mwoombola's instruction.

The tender was therefore awarded without any official announcement, said the source.

The ministry also awarded a tender, following an urgent notice to suppliers in 2015, to a local company to provide HIV test kits in a contract worth about N$8,6 million, with a test kit unit price of N$1 725 for 5 000.

Several quotations seen by The Namibian indicate that suppliers from different countries submitted quotations which ranged from N$1 million to N$3 million for similar test kits.

Last week, several media reports also indicated that the ministry had issued about N$250 million worth of suspicious tenders with Mwoombola's signature.

ACC chief investigator Nelius Becker told The Namibian last week that there were more than 13 companies under investigation, who were awarded suspicious tenders by Mwoombola, including a former permanent secretary's company.

Becker, however, could not provide the names of the companies nor confirm the amounts of money involved.

He said the ACC was still collecting information regarding allegations against Mwoombola, and that some people who were under investigation "were not aware of the investigations".

Haufiku, however, said he was not aware of the money lost through suspicious tenders, and declined to comment on allegations that Mwoombola was the one signing purchase orders and awarding tenders.

"I am unaware of an unaccounted N$250 million. All I have requested the ACC to do is to investigate the awarding of supply contracts to certain companies, which I will not go into details of or say their names. The whole file is with the ACC," stressed Haufiku.