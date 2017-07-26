The works ministry has raised a red flag over a recently concluded rental agreement for office space for the prosecutor general.

The Namibian understands that government entered into an office rental agreement with one of the companies owned by businessman Erastus 'Chicco' Shapumba. Government will allegedly be paying N$470 000 per month for the office space. The Namibian could, however, not establish how long the rental agreement would run.

Shapumba's lawyer, Sisa Namandje, yesterday confirmed that one of Shapumba's companies had entered into a lease agreement with government about two to three months ago for office space in Lüderitz Street in the Windhoek Central Business District (CBD) close to home affairs ministry and the magistrate's court.

He could, however, not confirm whether government would be paying a monthly rental fee of N$470 000, but said that it was not surprising as the lease was for a five-storey building with a parking lot. The parking lot was recently leased by Bank Windhoek, he added.

"I don't want to give a figure because I can really not remember, but N$400 000 is not surprising at all," Namandje said yesterday.

Works ministry officials claimed yesterday that they have questions over the lease agreement but declined to provide details.

Sources told The Namibian that the lease agreement comes after prosecutor general Martha Imalwa allegedly did not want to rent space in the Frans Indongo Gardens building because of security reasons. There was also an option to buy the Nictus building, but building owner Shapumba and works and finance ministry officials could not agree on a price.

Imalwa's staff were allegedly supposed to have moved into the Frans Indongo Gardens building in the CBD, with the works permanent secretary allegedly already having signed a lease agreement for July. Imalwa, however, allegedly refused the move due to security reasons.

The PG's office was asked to vacate the High Court building because of ongoing renovations.

Imalwa claimed to The Namibian yesterday that she was unaware of her office being moved to a new building, and said she did not know how much the rent would be as she did not deal with administrative issues.

"Call the ministry of works, I do not deal with administration," she said.

Works permanent secretary Willem Goeiemann said he could not comment on whether the PG was moving offices and how much would be paid in rent.

Although Namandje could not say for how long the contract was, he said it would not be for less than three years as his client did not enter into lease agreements of less than three years.

According to The Namibian's calculations, by the time the contract ends in three years, government would have possibly spent N$17 million on rent.

The terms of the lease agreement are not known to The Namibian, including the square metres in question, and therefore it was unclear whether government would have to pay extra for utilities.