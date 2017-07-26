Zimbabwe: Constitution Change - Frantic MDC-T Thwarted

Opposition law makers this Tuesday frantically tried, albeit belatedly, to stop the passing of Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment Bill number one of 2016 which gives president Robert Mugabe unfettered power to appoint the chief justice.

Initially, MDC-T chief whip Innocent Gonese and party vice President Nelson Chamisa fought hard against a motion by vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa to adjourn the debate of the budget review statement presented last Thursday until after passing the contentious amendment to the 2013 constitution.

The two challenged the motion saying debating Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa's statement was more important and Mnangagwa needed to wait until the bill's turn - which was the third item on the order paper - had arrived but speaker of parliament Jacob Mudenda ruled in favour of the vice president.

Gonese and Chamisa then shifted to propose the recall of the bill back to committee stage arguing Mnangagwa had misled the law makers on its contents.

According Gonese, Mnangagwa's presentation to parliament claimed Mugabe had to consult with the Judicial Services Commission on his three preferred candidates only to discover way later that the actual bill gave the president the power to unilaterally appoint his preferred candidate.

"The only way to regularise and to rectify that anomaly is to recommit the Bill to the committee stage so that, at that particular point in time, the Hon Vice President can say it is not me who is going to make the amendments.

"We want him to make the amendments which are in sync with what he told us unless, God forbid, the Hon Vice President decided - to mislead this august House, decided to mislead the nation of Zimbabwe, decided - for lack of a better word, to lie to this august House," said Gonese.

Speaker Jacob Mudenda acknowledged the importance of the issue but overruled the MDC-T MPs, saying had slept on the job and their contribution was thus rendered useless by the fact that the draft law was already due for third reading.

" Your motion does not stand because the issue you raised, though important should have been raised at the appropriate time, at committee stage.

"There was no due notice during the committee stage and therefore and therefore, now we are on the Third Reading and we cannot proceed as suggested," he said.

Chamisa, in a third attempt to rectify the boob, suggested a secret ballot claiming the ruling party was infringing the independence and voting rights of its members of parliament (MP) by ordering them to vote for the bill.

Mudenda again ruled against the idea, ordering an open vote.

While opposition MPs were expelled for protesting against the 182 votes cast in favour of passing the bill, Zanu PF law makers received the news with jubilation while independent legislator Temba Mliswa even did some press ups in the house celebrating the victory together with his former party.

The constitution is just four years old and alignment of subsidiary laws is yet to be completed. Opposition and civil society organisations have been opposing the amendment which they feel will allow Mugabe to control the judiciary system in a country were human rights violations are rampant.

Some members of the public expressed it was too early to start patching such a new document. The previous Lancaster house constitution had 19 amendments in its 34 years of existence.