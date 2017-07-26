Machinga First Grade Magistrate Court sitting in Liwonde has fined a 21 year-old Kaloti Javelo to pay K250, 000.00 for reckless riding and hitting a four year-old boy.

Public Relations Officer for Machinga Police, Constable Davie Sulumba said the accused was arrested on July 10 after the accident.

Sulumba said the State Prosecutor Sub Inspector Clif Kalawa re-counted facts before court that the accused had no driving licence and was riding unregistered motorcycle with no insurance.

"Javelo was riding a motorcycle which was not registered, without insurance and a driving licence at Nsanama Trading Center where he hit a four year-old boy who was seriously injured in his head," narrated Inspector Kalawa.

He further prayed for a meaningful sentence to the convict stating that such cases had become rampant especially along Bakili Muluzi highway.

During mitigation, the convict pleaded with the court to be lenient when passing verdict saying he was young and it was the first time committing the crime.

However, Magistrate Johns Masula sentenced him to pay K100, 000.00 for reckless driving, K50, 000.000 for riding unregistered motorcycle, K50, 000.000 for no insurance and K50, 000.000 for cycling without a driving licence as that sentence runs consecutively in default to four years Imprisonment with Hard Labour.

"I have taken into account all mitigation factors that you have raised up in this court; I hereby decree you to pay K250, 000.000 failures to do so you will be imprisoned four years with hard labour," said Masula.

The convict was charged for recklessly driving contrary to section 126 of Road Traffic Act.