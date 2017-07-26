THE People's Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted angrily to the passing of Constitutional Amendment Bill (Number 1) by Parliament Tuesday, insisting this was proof the Zanu PF-led government was only concerned with power retention at the expense of people centred laws.

Constitutional Amendment No. 1, sponsored by a Zanu PF faction led by Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, seeks to grant a sitting President the powers to handpick the country's Chief Justice, Deputy Chief Justice and Judge President.

Currently, the three are appointed through a painstaking process through which the Judicial Service Commission advertises the posts through the press, shortlists suitable individuals who then go through public interviews before three names are presented to the President who is supposed to make a choice from the three for a given position.

But Zanu PF, which enjoys two thirds parliamentary majority, used its numerical advantage Tuesday to muscle through a law which has vehemently been resisted by opposition legislators.

In a statement, former Finance Minister Tendai Biti's party slammed Zanu PF for misdirecting its energies towards what it finds as a less progressive cause while ignoring the long overdue alignment of the country's laws with the new constitution.

"The zeal demonstrated by Vice President Mnangagwa on Amendment Number One is Exhibit A to our contention," party spokesperson Jacob Mafume said.

"More importantly the effort being made to amend the constitution is one that does not add value in the efficacy of the justice delivery system of the country.

"It is a piece of law with no intention to change the lives of the ordinary masses.

"Modern legislation is one that is meant to protect the governed from abuse by the governors, the agenda served by Amendment Number One is to the contrary."

VP Mnangagwa, backed by elements within the country's military top brass and a vocal section of war veterans, is seen angling to succeed President Robert Mugabe, who at 93, is well into the twilight of his turbulent political career.

As prospective leader, critics say, VP Mnangagwa could very well be attempting to give himself a through pass that would see him appoint allies to the country's most influential judicial jobs.

But PDP finds everything amiss with the controversial developments.

"The People's Democratic Party is annoyed by the fact that over 4 million people who voted in a referendum are being held at ransom by a few power-hungry individuals in Zanu PF who want to settle personal scores using the law of the land.

"The law must live beyond the intentions and lives of individuals, the agenda being pursued by Zanu PF will only create a need to restart the constitutional process of which millions of dollars were invested in writing the current constitution.

"Zanu PF ensured the people of Zimbabwe did not get the best constitution they deserved, that was bad enough; the masses do not deserve anything worse than that."

Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Mudenda said at a recent policy dialogue forum that the snail pace of Constitutional Alignment was partly because of the scarcity of skilled drafters in the country.

"What is shocking is that drafters are available for S164, Cyber Bill and other cruel undemocratic laws," PDP said in response.

Mafume said the government "does not show any sign of lacking drafting personnel when it comes to legislation for the purposes of narrow, selfish, partisan and factional agendas".