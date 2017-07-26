Photo: Mcebo Dlamini/Facebook

Former Wits SRC president Mcebo Dlamini (file photo).

Student activist Mcebo Dlamini announced on Wednesday morning that his attorney had withdrawn from his case due to political pressure.

He made the statement outside the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court.

The Fees Must Fall activist called this an "unpredictable critical stage" in the case, adding that he was uncertain about what would happen next.

"There is a lot going on in my head as we speak. I am still trying to grasp as to what exactly is happening," he said.

Dlamini said the attorney feared for his life and that of his staff due to pressure, but admitted that he did not know where the political pressure was coming from.

He said that bringing in someone new at this stage would jeopardise the case."I think it is a strategy to weaken my case. It's very dangerous because he [former attorney] comes a long way. It's someone that you have entrusted with your secrets, it's someone that you have entrusted with your life, because that's the relationship you have with your attorney," he said.National Prosecuting Authority's Phindi Louw said Dlamini's case had been postponed to August 15 for him to get legal representation.

The Fees Must Fall activist was arrested in October 2016, but was released on R2 000 bail on November 9 in the Palm Ridge High Court.He was appearing on charges of violating a court order, public violence, assault, theft, and damage to property.Dlamini and one of his former legal representatives, Advocate Tiny Seboko, could not be reached for comment.

Source: News24