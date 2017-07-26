Namibia: Coast's Water Shortage Could Become 'Unsurpassable'

Coastal communities in the Erongo region, which are home to about 75% of the region's people, face a water crisis that has even been described by some as "unsurpassable", considering the measures and money it would take to address it.

The communities are among the fastest growing in Namibia as thousands are attracted to coastal towns annually in search of better jobs and education opportunities.

This has increased pressure on water sources, a situation amplified by several thirsty uranium mines that tap from the same water sources, creating a scenario where even the current demand outstrips the available supply by millions of cubic metres a year.

Although the region's water challenges have been coming on long, and are even being addressed in Namibia's Vision 2030 and Harambee Prosperity Plan, the surge in urbanisation is compounding the challenge.

"The situation pertaining to the supply and demand for water may be described as critical, both in terms of human consumption and support of the economy and industry in the region," Erongo governor Cleophas Mutjavikua, who is also the chairperson of the Erongo water forum, told The Namibian this week.

The Erongo water forum consists of experts, politicians and local authorities in the region.

Mutjavikua responded to the questions directed at the technical committee of the forum.

FACTS AND FIGURES

The latest coastal water consumption figures (from 2016) show that Swakopmund, Walvis Bay, Henties Bay and Arandis consume about 13 million cubic metres of water per annum (m3/a), while the potential use by mines (Langer Heinrich, Rössing, Husab and Trekkopje) - depending on whether they are in full production or not - was between 6,5 million and 24,5 million m3/a.

"This may be an underestimation," Mutjavikua said.

Another one million m3/a by small users can be added to the total consumption.

Currently, the total estimated consumption (if Trekkopje activates its 10 million m3/a) is 38,5 million m3/a, and this figure excludes the growth of the towns and the possible establishment of other mines.

However, considering a 5% annual growth of towns, the forum predicts that the total consumption could reach 41,3 million m3/a by 2020 and 51,2 million m3/a by 2030.

According to information from the forum, the coast (and mines) draw water from the Omdel Dam (3 million m3/a), Kuiseb River (7 million m3/a), and Areva Resources Namibia's desalination plant (2,7 million m3/a). If in full production and with additional components installed, the latter could supply up to 25 million m3/a.

This means the total potential supply capacity of the natural sources and the privately owned desalination plant is about 35 million m3/a.

"It is clear that at present there is already higher consumption than the sources can sustainably support. It is also clear that the possible supply may not be sufficient to serve the demand if all sources are at maximum demand," Mutjavikua said.

"Lastly, it is clear that there will soon be a considerable deficit of water in the region which may be considered unsurpassable unless additional sources of water are established."

BACKGROUND

One of the main reasons the coast is finding itself in this predicament is the sharp increase in population at Swakopmund and Walvis Bay since independence.

NamWater identified this challenge in the early 1990s already and attempted on several occasions to establish a desalination plant to resolve the situation, without success for financial and technical reasons, according to Mutjavikua.

The 'uranium rush' from 2005 to 2008 due to the uranium price increase was also a major contributor to increased water demand.

"One should, however, immediately recognise that this development supported the economic growth of Namibia and that the mines contributed to the development of abstraction, storage and reticulation infrastructure, and probably even with power supply, albeit indirectly," he explained.

With the uranium rush and the construction of the Swakopmund to Arandis pipeline, the Omdel dam also became a source for the mines, as the old pipeline from the Kuiseb aquifers to Rössing became non-operational for various reasons, one being the high risk involved in water abstraction due to the power and water lines being prone to damage during floods.

No effective inter-connectivity exists between the Omdel and Kuiseb supplies, thus the critical situations experienced at Walvis Bay every time a flood reached the abstraction areas. Should the Kuiseb flood again, Walvis Bay and all its industry would be exposed.

NamWater identified the demand for water to the mines and compensated by replacing the line from the desalination plant to Swakopmund with a line which can now carry the full Omdel supply and the full supply from the desalination plant.

CHALLENGES

There are several challenges that need to be addressed, including a change of attitude to use water sparingly and a change in urban design to accommodate run-off water retention and water recycling to maximise use.

There are also attempts to explore other sources or to expand the current ones, while the upgrading and maintenance of water supply infrastructure was also important.

Bigger challenges, however, include the integration of all water sources, including desalination present and future.

"The only other source considered economically viable is desalination of seawater, such as done by Areva Namibia. Given that the is in private ownership, the control of cost and security of supply needs to be established in a water agreement," said Mutjavikua.

He said at present NamWater has undertaken this, but regional and local authorities may in future play a more prominent role.

"Additional desalination is probably the biggest challenge, and is mostly a challenge in terms of financing, power and management of the facilities. Financing [is a challenge] because these facilities and their supportive infrastructure are expensive, but even more expensive to maintain and operate," he explained.

Namibia imports most of its electricity, yet when additional desalination is to be considered, local renewable energy should be considered as part of the solution.

Mutjavikua said that the existing resource management approach of NamWater was not complementary to the requirements of regional and local authorities concerning the desalination plant, thus resource management was best done by regional and local authorities, or at least with their interests and requirements recognised and considered.

GOOD NEWS

NamWater has reported that at present the Omdel scheme was not being overexploited, thus this resource may eventually, with hopefully a good rainy season, recover.

The Kuiseb scheme also seems not overexploited, according to the forum.

"Areva has demonstrated willingness to supply water, thus the coast has not run dry," Mutjavikua said, adding that renewable energy generation was becoming less expensive and more efficient, and could possibly soon be introduced to support additional desalination as this has been proved not to have a negative impact on the environment.

Mutjavikua said that the water situation at the coast was a crisis and would remain so until the region could declare that sufficient power was available and sufficient desalination capacity was installed to meet the demand of all users.

"The whole of Erongo region, with Omaruru and Uis, and several of the villages, are in dire need of water security too," he concluded.