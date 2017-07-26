Namibia: 'Struggle Kids' Run Amok At Brakwater

Brakwater residents north of Windhoek have been made to bear the brunt of the havoc the so-called 'struggle kids' have wreaked in the area since last Friday.

Police yesterday conducted a search at the 'struggle kids' settlement on Ndilimani Farm at Brakwater, looking for items stolen from a fire truck which the group allegedly ambushed last week. Plot owners in the area feel the 'struggle kids' are untouchable and are being protected by the police.

Rudiger Reichstein, a farmer at Brakwater, said the issues of the 'struggle kids' are political, and farmers and plot owners feel powerless against them, urging government to do something about their concerns.

"The government must give the 'struggle kids' whatever they promised them so that they leave our area," he stated.

Reichstein said Brakwater residents feel unsafe because the 'struggle kids' are a law unto themselves and they do as they please, including relieving themselves in the bushes in front of their farms, which is unhygienic.

"We are discouraged to call the police because they have their hands tied over such issues. Nothing is ever done really," he lamented.

Another farmer, who declined to be named, said the 'struggle kids' had cut his fence last week, and have been using his land "as a toilet" on a regular basis.

The spokesperson of the 'struggle kids', Jerry Hamukwaya, admitted that some of the farmers' claims were genuine.

"We do these things at white farms because when they complain, we get a reaction from government," he reasoned.

Hamukwaya also cited the adage a "hungry man is an angry man". "We are going to burn the grass their animals eat so that we can push the farmers to report us, and thus have the government to react to our demands faster", he added.

Yesterday, a group of 'struggle kids' marched to Bokomo Namibia's Brakwater plant to demand food. Police accompanied them on their march. The police contingent was armed and in riot gear, in case the situation spun out of control.

Tunelago ya Toivo (31), a member of the group who took part in the march, said: "We held a peaceful demonstration in front of the plant to ask for help. We need food. Nobody gives us anything to eat."