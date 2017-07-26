26 July 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Joy Radio Manager Dies - Lloyd Zawanda Found Unconscious in His Home

Private owned Joy radio station manager Lloyd Zawanda has died suddenly after he was found uncoincious at his home in Blantyre on a day he was expected to fly to South Africa for a media conference.

Zawanda a well-known veteran journalists joined Joy Radio as an editor after years of journalism in official Malawi News Agency.

The radio is owened by former president Bakili Muluzi and was opened by former Tanzanian president Benjamin Mkapa shortly before Muluzi retired as president in 2004 after two consecutive terms.

A spokesman for the radio confirmed Zawanda's sudden death, saying he was found unconscious at his home as he was scheduled to travel to South Africa for a media meeting.

When a driver had come to pick him up, the house boy said he was still in bed and when they checked he was unconscious.

He was taken to Blantyte Adventist Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"The family, many friends and colleagues across the country will be as devastated as we are by this shocking news," Joy Radio spokesman said.

Nyasa Times understands he had suffered a heart attack.

