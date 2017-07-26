26 July 2017

South Africa: Prince - Fantastic Camaraderie in Cobras Squad

The camaraderie in the Cape Cobras camp right now is "fantastic" according to coach Ashwell Prince .

"The players are having skills, as well as strength and conditioning sessions, separated by a shared lunch and although this was not official team building, the bonding has been noteworthy," said Prince.

Currently, Prince has some very senior players like Wayne Parnell , Andrew Puttick , Justin Ontong and Qaasim Adams at his disposal and their shared experiences have been beneficial - with only four squad members not available due to other overseas professional commitments.

Prince needn't worry about the form of the players who are participating in the County Championship in the United Kingdom.

Stiaan van Zyl , who scored 709 runs in the Sunfoil Series last season, has already scored 648 runs for Sussex at an average of 54 and a highest score on 166*.

Richard Levi has amassed 232 runs in four games at an average of 38.66 for Northamptonshire, including a best of 99.

His colleague Rory Kleinveldt has nipped out 21 wickets in six games with 3-35 his finest contribution.

Probed about the off season, Prince remarked that it will be important to set individual goals, but he doesn't want to push players into that decision as to what they want to achieve.

"It might be very important in the off season for a player to acquire a new attacking shot and work on it in the three months, like a scoop or a reverse sweep," said the former Proteas batsman.

"That will give him additional options in the shorter formats like the T20 and the 50 over games."

The Cobras have been hard at work at the indoor nets in Paarl and Bishops.

