Namibia: Return Our Ancestral Land - Former //Karas Governor

Former //Karas governor Stephanus Goliath has demanded the return of ancestral land that was forcibly taken from the Nama people by the German and South African colonial forces.

Speaking at a Landless People's Movement gala dinner on Saturday at Keetmanshoop, he said the time has come for the Nama people to demand the return of their ancestral land.

"There is no way we can stand back and act as spectators in our quest to get back what is ours. I have also been a spectator for quite some time. There is no time for spectators; your participation is crucial and of utmost importance to join the fight for the return of our land," Goliath stated.

However, he was quick to add that the demand for the return of "Nama land" does not exclude other minority groups like the San, Damara and Herero from claiming their ancestral land.

The former governor, who is also the deputy kaptein of the /Hai-/Khaua Nama tribe, said it boggles the mind why some people feel offended when others demand the return of their ancestral land.

"We were part of the liberation struggle, and it was to free ourselves from colonialism, and to get our land back," Goliath stressed.

He thus urged government to engage movements such as the LPM on the ancestral land issue in order to find a lasting solution.

The traditional leader also wants the issue of ancestral land to be included in the planned second national land conference's agenda.

"Government should ensure that the issue of ancestral land is discussed at the land conference," he said.

The conference is scheduled for September.

- luqman@namibian.com