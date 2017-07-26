Nigeria: World Bank Fadama III Constructs Earth Dam for Yobe

Damaturu — The Fadama III, and Additional Funding ll projects in Yobe State are being financed by the World Bank under the North-East Food Security and Livelihoods Programme (NFSLP), to boost irrigation farming, and fishing in the Yobe-Kumadugu River Basin, Project Coordinator, Musa Garba has stated.

Garba disclosed this on Tuesday, while briefing journalists on the irrigation and fishing potential for 37 households and herdsmen at Gada earth dam.

He said the Yobe State Government has constructed a mini earth dam and feeder roads in Nangere, and Potiskum local government areas, to boost irrigation farming.

He added that the feeder roads will facilitate the massive transportation of farm produce from rural to urban centres of the state.

Musa explained that the earth dam was constructed to harvest rain waters flowing downstream of the community for irrigation farming and fishing in the area

His words: "This project is served with the construction of a water gate to regulate the flow of water to the farmlands and orchards. The water flow gate is opened when farmers want to irrigate their farms, and closed them to retain the waters and prevent flooding."

He said that 21 households under the irrigation programme were supported with water pumps, seeds, sprayers, fertiliser and herbicides.

"The project has also supported 16 households on livestock farming with each household provided with a set of four female goats and a male goat, or three sheep and two rams, while three households have been provided with canoes for fishing," he said.

He added that the World Bank programme is aimed at providing the people with sustainable means of livelihood, and urged the beneficiaries to take advantage of the River Basin farming and fishing potential.