26 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Taraba Governor Signs Anti-Grazing Law

By Magaji Isa Hunkuyi

Jalingo — Taraba State Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku has signed into law the Taraba State Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Bill passed by the state House of Assembly.

Darius in a speech shortly after signing the bill, said six months grace was given before full implementation of the anti-grazing law.

He said the government would embark on sensitization on the content of the law to educate both herders and farmers.

"A committee will be set up to educate cattlemen and farmers on the new law while a pilot ranching will be established in the three senatorial zones of the state," Darius said.

He said the introduction of the bill was necessitated by the dangerous trend open grazing had assumed in Taraba State and the country in recent years.

He said his primary responsibility was to provide security, safety and wellbeing of the citizens of the state. "The fact that the activities of these strange herdsmen had seemingly defied all solutions by the Nigerian security system is no excuse for the state government," Darius said, adding that in no distant future the benefits of the law would begin to manifest.

"The law will result in peaceful co-existence between farmers and cattle owners in the state and allow for greater agriculture and livestock production," he asserted.

