Nigeria: Retirement Savings Account Holders Rise By 96,346

The total number of persons with Retirement Savings Account (RSA) in Nigeria increased by 96,346 to 7,589,936 workers under the contributory pension scheme as at the second quarter of 2017, compared with 7,493,590 registered in the first quarter of the year.

They country's total working population stood at 69,470,901 as at the fourth quarter of 2016.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) stated this in its Retirement Savings Account (RSA) Membership Distribution for the second quarter 2017 (Q2 2017), posted on its website.

The RSA membership distribution as at Q2 of 2017 represented 10.93 per cent of the total working population.

This, the NBS stated was not surprising given the largely informal structure of the Nigerian labour force with about 50 per cent of the current workforce engaged in subsistence agriculture and informal trading.

Micro businesses, for example, accounts for over 90 per cent of total micro, small and medium scale enterprises in Nigeria.

Further disaggregation of RSA membership revealed that of a total male working population of 36,363,042 only 5,391,887 or 14.83 per cent male workers registered under the pension scheme as at Q2 2017 compared to 5,328,035 or 14.65 per cent registered male workers in Q1 2017.

Similarly, only 2,198,049 or 6.64 per cent out of a total female working population of 33,107,859 were registered under the scheme as at Q2 2017 compared to 2,165,555 or 6.54 per cent registered female workers in Q1 2017.

Accordingly, out of the 7,589,936 RSA members, 71.04 per cent were men and 28.96 per cent were women compared to 71.10 per cent men and 28.90 per cent women in Q1 2017.

This was compared with the gender split of the working population which had 52.3 per cent men and 47.7 per cent women.

RSA membership was dominated by the Private sector. The federal level had 1,898,199 registered RSA members under the national pension scheme as at Q2 2017 of which 1,384,579 or 72.94 per cent were male and 513,620 or 27.06 per cent were female compared to 1,889,143 registered RSA members of which 1,378,382 or 72.96 per cent were male and 510,761 or 27.04 per cent were female in Q1 2017.

"This may indicate that there are a lot more male employees in the federal public service than female. At the state (including local government) level, 1,537,138 State public workers are registered under the national pension scheme with 863,605 or 56.18 per cent male and 673,533 or 43.82 per cent female as at Q2 2017 compared to 1,525,748 registered public workers of which 858,365 or 56.26 per cent were male and 667,383 or 43.74 per cent were female in Q1 2017."

"This may indicate that the federal public service is larger than that of all 36 States combined and similar to the Federal service, men dominate with respect to number of employees," it added.

According to the study, private firms had 4,154,599 registered RSA members under the pension scheme as at Q1 2017 of which 3,143,703 or 75.67 per cent were male and 1,010,896 or 24.33 per cent were female compared to 4,078,699 registered RSA members of which 3,091,288 or 75.79 per cent were male and 987,411 or 24.21 per cent were female in Q1 2017.

It showed that the highest number of registered working population came from the age bracket of 30-39yrs and closely followed by the working population within the age bracket of 40-49 years and 50-59years. This, it said was expected considering ages 2544 accounts for about 55 per cent of the total working population.

"However, the least number of registered working population came from above 65yrs and 60-65yrs age bracket.

