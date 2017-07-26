25 July 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: House Committee Claims N15 Billion Lost in Power Privatisation

Tagged:

Related Topics

By James Emejo

Abuja — The sub-committee of the three standing committees of the House of Representatives investigating the sale of Power Holding Company of Nigeria's (PHCN) non-core assets Monday said the country might have lost about N15 billion to the power privatisation programme.

The Chairman of the committee, Hon. Jonathan Gaza (PDP, Nasarawa), said the losses resulted from under-leasing, unauthorised sales, misappropriation of funds, abuses of process and outright negligence in the handling of non-core assets of the defunct PHCN.

He said many of the PHCN non-core assets, transferred to the Nigeria Electricity Management Company (NELMCO) were leased at undervalued rates, while others were "gifted out to distribution companies and some even diverted."

Speaking at an investigative hearing, Gaza said: "It will interest you to note that a conservative investigation has revealed monumental losses to the government and the people of Nigeria in excess of about N15 billion as a result of under leases, unauthorised sales, misappropriation of funds, abuse of process and outright negligence.

"In consideration of the present financial and economic times, when the country is facing harsh realities caused by the recession, it has come of great concern to the House that on the transfer of assets, many of them are being leased at undervalued rates while others are gifted out to distribution companies and some even diverted."

He said the panel would recover the lost revenues under the liquidation process and employ other measures to save the country from further financial losses.

He said: "In this regard, we shall in the course of the weeks ahead ensure that we diligently get through our action plan by critically looking into all issues pertaining the subject matte."

Meanwhile, the Director General of the Bureau for Public Enterprises (BPE), Alex Okoh, told the panel that although the process for the sale of the non-core assets began sometime ago, it was put on hold due to non-approval from the National Council on Privatisation (NCP).

He said all due processes were followed in engaging the valuers for the assets sale and even got the approval from the vice president, even though they could not continue.

Nevertheless, Gaza maintained that the House would ensure accountability to Nigerians during the exercise.

Nigeria

I Will Be Back Soon, Buhari Writes AU

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the chairman of the assemblies of heads of state and government of the African… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.