Nigeria: Anambra Guber - Uba Cries Out As APC Aspirants Gang Up Against Him

Awka — Ahead of the primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State to elect its candidate for November 18 polls, there are indications that some aspirants of the party have formed alliance to stop Senator Andy Uba from clinching the party's ticket.

Meanwhile, Uba who is not unaware of the plot, has also condemned attacks by some of the aspirants, saying they were targeted at tarnishing his image to reduce his worth before the delegates.

A source told THISDAY that the plot to stop Uba was hatched by aspirants of the party who are seen as core APC aspirants, who fear that Uba who recently joined the party from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may pick the ticket ahead of them.

The source who refused to have his name in print, said the aspirants were afraid that after spending several years in APC, Uba who is known to be very rich may arm twist other aspirants and take the ticket from the party.

The recent speculation that Uba may return to the PDP as a result of the victory of the Makarfi led faction at the Supreme Court was also part of the plot to present Uba as an inconsistent politician, the source said.

Meanwhile, a statement by Senator Uba's media aide, Arinze Igboeli, urged delegates to disregard what he called fabrication of lies against Uba's desire to serve the good people of Anambra State.

He said: "We have been inundated on a daily basis by a number of false stories peddled against Senator Uba by several other aspirants who we will not mention here. Naturally, we ought to ignore these campaigns of calumnies as the senator is focused on campaigning on issues as well as uniting the party in order to defeat the incumbent in the forthcoming election."

Arinze said Uba's major focus is on the delegates and how to win their votes. He said Uba does not have any issues with any aspirant, and has refused to insult other aspirants even when it is obvious that such aspirants have been going about their campaigns with unhealthy antagonism towards his aspiration.

"What is important to Uba is to tell the delegates what they intend to hear, how he will marshal out resources to win the coveted guber election which has eluded a strong party like the APC for over ten years "What the Senator deems as necessary is how to sell the development agenda of his to the delegates and nothing more, for power belongs to God alone and only he alone can decide who will be the APC candidate and subsequently the governor of the state.