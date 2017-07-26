South Africa: Northern Borderline Police Make a Dent On Smuggling of Stolen Vehicles Operation "Vala Madi"

press release

The crime intelligence-driven operation comprising of members from the Tactical Response Team, Public Order Police Unit, K9 Unit and supported by the SANDF continue to make tremendous impact on cross border crimes such as smuggling of stolen properties including motor vehicles. The operation is targeted at the areas along the borderline between Phafuri, Beitbriedge and Pontdrift. In the success similar to the one in which the Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba intercepted a stolen vehicle that was being pulled with donkeys in the middle of Limpopo River during December last year, police members during this operation managed to recover a vehicle that got stuck in the middle of the same river.

The vehicle, a white Mercedes Benz, was stolen in Durban and it belongs to a renting company. It was apparently being smuggled into Zimbabwe when it got stuck. A 28 year old suspect has been arrested for possession of suspected stolen vehicle.

The operation also yielded good results when a Range Rover valued at R900 000 was intercepted en route to Malawi. The driver was arrested. An amount of R30 000 was found in his possession. The vehicle was on the verge of crossing Beit Bridge Border Post.

Suspects driving a Ford Ranger was intercepted when the suspects were about to cross the Limpopo river. They fled into the bushes when police pounced on them.

The following additional vehicles were also recovered along the N1 north of Musina during this operation:

- 1 x Audi A6, Value R400 000.00;

- 1 x Mercedes Benz C180, value R380 000-00;

- 1 x Datsun Go, value R90 000.00.

The Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has commended all members involved for their sterling efforts. He concluded by stating that these successes will send a clear message that the police in the province are ready to intercept and confiscate any stolen goods and prevent it from being smuggled across the borders.

Some of these vehicles belong to rental companies. The police will continue to operate at all identified areas to close the routes that are being used by criminals to smuggle stolen vehicle north of our borders.

The arrested suspects will appear in Musina Magistrate's Court soon.