26 July 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Five Suspects Apprehended During Crime Prevention Operations Conducted in Woodstock

In order to fulfil the mission of the SAPS by preventing and combatting crime that may threaten the safety and security of their community, scheduled crime prevention stop and search operations were conducted in Woodstock during which five suspects were arrested. On Monday 2017-07-24, at Devon Street police members from SAPS Woodstock noticed a suspicious looking man at 19:00 and approached him. The man attempted to run away but was shortly apprehended. Five plastic bags filled with dagga were confiscated from the man.

When police members continued with their operation, they noticed a man running in between the shacks in Wright Street at 21:00. The officials gave chase on foot and searched the shack into which the suspect had run, and arrested him. Sixty mandrax tablets and 160 packets of tick were confiscated. The combined estimated street value of the confiscations is R8000.

All suspects arrested during the operation will appear in the Cape Town Magistrates' Court today, 2017-07-26, to face charges of possession of and dealing in drugs and dagga.

The South African Police Service encourages the public to provide information on all illegal activities occurring within their respective communities by contacting crime stop on 080010111.

