26 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Foetus Found in Plastic Bag in Pinetown

A human foetus has been found wrapped in a plastic bag on Hill Street in Pinetown, 21km west of Durban, paramedics said on Wednesday.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics were called to the scene on Wednesday morning after a cleaner spotted the foetus among the refuse.

"Upon arrival, paramedics found the body wrapped in a plastic bag next to a rubbish bin. It was evident to paramedics that the foetus had been dead for some time. Nothing more could be done by paramedics," Meiring said.

Local authorities were on the scene to investigate further, he added.

