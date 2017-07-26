South Africa: Dlodlo Pays Tribute to 'Dedicated Freedom Fighter' Mamoepa

Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo on Wednesday paid tribute to government communicator and struggle veteran Ronnie Mamoepa, describing him as an enraptured, exuberant, humorous and invigorating person.

Mamoepa, who at the time of his passing was the spokesperson for Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, had spent several weeks in hospital after suffering a stroke. He passed away on Saturday at the age of 56.

During a memorial service at the GCIS's Tshedimosetso House in Pretoria, Dlodlo said Mamoepa had a sedulous, efficient, productive, committed, diligent, industrious, assiduous, tireless attitude towards work and duty.

"He first came to prominence as a young teenage activist in the late 70s and 80s, and was eventually jailed and served time on Robben Island," said Dlodlo.

"He was a fierce and dedicated freedom fighter, who never took a step back in fighting for the cause of liberation, justice and freedom."

"During his lifetime, Ronnie served in many capacities, but wherever he served he sought to make a difference. He was fearless, dedicated and extremely hard working. He would and could not rest until the job was done."

'Captivating storyteller'

Dlodlo said fellow government communicators would, no doubt, remember being called to action by Mamoepa, and that many had grown under the tutelage of this "captivating storyteller".

"Many of us here were inspired and mentored by Ronnie. He was meticulous in his approach, and insisted that those who worked with him gave their best at all times and more. He delivered excellence and superior communications products and expected the same from all of us, including colleagues from the media."

Dlodlo said South Africans owed it to Mamoepa, and countless others, to protect and expand on the many social and economic gains that had been made since 1994, as Mamoepa and others of his generation had lived to serve South African.

"Ronnie represented a generation of those who gave up their childhood and youth for a life of struggle, to ensure the liberation of all South Africans, when there was no prospect of reward or recognition."

"We should never forget that role played by Ronnie and others in helping us move from a repressive regime to a society built on the values of human rights, dignity and democracy."

The official memorial service will take place at the Tshwane Events Centre on Thursday.

The funeral service will be held at St Albans Cathedral on Nana Sita Street, in the Pretoria CBD, on Saturday.

