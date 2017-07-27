27 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: TSC - Teachers' July Salaries Will Be Paid On Time

Photo: The Nation
TSC boss Lydia Nzomo and Kuppet chairman Omboko Milemba in Naivasha last year (file photo).
By Victor Raballa

Teachers have been assured that their July salaries will be paid on time, following claims that the money will be withheld until after the August 8 elections.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) head of communications Kihumba Kamotho, while downplaying the allegations, called on union leaders to desist from issuing unfounded and alarming statements.

Kisumu's Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) executive- secretary Zablon Awange, who raised the matter on Wednesday, said that TSC has failed to release teachers' payslips nearly two weeks after the stipulated date of 15th of every month.

"It is unfortunate that TSC has not issued online payslips, which are supposed to be out by 15th of every month.

HONOUR OBLIGATIONS

The commission should desist from politicising teachers' pay and honour its obligations," he told Nation.

He accused TSC of withholding the collective bargaining agreement implementation matrix, which is supposed to take effect on July 1, 2017.

The government committed to implement the Sh54 billion deal in two phases for teachers in Job groups H, J and K, and in four phases for those in job groups L to R.

"Despite TSC issuing advertisements in the media, they have failed to release a circular on CBA implementation," said Mr Awange.

SALARIES

However, the TSC official reiterated that salaries are not due until the end of every month as per law, and called on teachers to remain patient.

"TSC has repeatedly said teachers will earn their increased salaries this month. That position has not changed," Mr Kamotho told Nation.

Kuppet Secretary-General Akello Misori asserted that there was no cause for alarm as the issue is being handled by the commission.

Mr Awange also accused TSC of issuing discriminative house allowances among Kisumu teachers.

He questioned the criteria being used by TSC to award house allowances to some teachers "while their counterparts in neighbouring schools are denied the same".

