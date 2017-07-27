26 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: #BBOG to Mark 1,200 Days of Chibok Girls' Captivity

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
#BringBackOurGirls
By Latifat Opoola

The #BringBackOurGirls movement is set hold a special session to mark 1,200 days since 276 Chibok School girls were abducted from their school.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Sesugh Akume, the group said it will use the opportunity to reflect on and highlight "issues of the 6 abducted Lagos schoolboys, the abducted women on Borno-Adamawa road, and the heightened spate of terrorists attacks in the North-East".

The group said: "Thursday 27 July will be 1200 days since 276 schoolgirls of Government Secondary School, Chibok were abducted in their school on the night of 14 April 2014; 57 escaped, 219 were missing for over 2 years."

It also added that 106 girls are presently back, while 113 remain missing.

"Our movement marks this sad milestone of the continued captivity of our 113 precious #ChibokGirls tomorrow at a special sit-out at the Unity Fountain, Abuja by 4pm. We urge everyone who empathises with this worthy cause to be present without fail" it stated.

Nigeria

Is Taxation the Alternative to Vanishing Oil Revenue?

Fluctuations in international crude oil prices have direct impact on the foreign revenue accruing to Nigeria, which… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.