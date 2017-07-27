Nigeria: #BBOG to Mark 1,200 Days of Chibok Girls' Captivity

The #BringBackOurGirls movement is set hold a special session to mark 1,200 days since 276 Chibok School girls were abducted from their school.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Sesugh Akume, the group said it will use the opportunity to reflect on and highlight "issues of the 6 abducted Lagos schoolboys, the abducted women on Borno-Adamawa road, and the heightened spate of terrorists attacks in the North-East".

The group said: "Thursday 27 July will be 1200 days since 276 schoolgirls of Government Secondary School, Chibok were abducted in their school on the night of 14 April 2014; 57 escaped, 219 were missing for over 2 years."

It also added that 106 girls are presently back, while 113 remain missing.

"Our movement marks this sad milestone of the continued captivity of our 113 precious #ChibokGirls tomorrow at a special sit-out at the Unity Fountain, Abuja by 4pm. We urge everyone who empathises with this worthy cause to be present without fail" it stated.