Rwanda: I Will Free Elderly Inmates - Habineza

Democratic Green Party of Rwanda presidential flag bearer Frank Habineza will l release all inmates aged 70 and above if he wins August 4 polls.

Habineza, who was yesterday addressing voters in Gicumbi and Kicukiro districts in Northern Province and in the City of Kigali, respectively, said he would also extend special healthcare support to elderly inmates.

Incumbent President Paul Kagame, who Habineza is challenging in the August 4 election, has on several occasions granted clemency to elderly and sick convicts.

Habineza also promised to promote democracy and unity among all Rwandans.

"We will release all the old inmates above 70 because at this age, people are not able to serve their term in jail," he said in Kicukiro supporters.

"Democracy we want is the one that gives citizens priority and one that is inclusive where citizen participation is encouraged, we want to promote the unity of all Rwandans so that we all live in harmony," he added.

At yesterday's rally, like it has been at all his campaigns, Habineza reiterated his plan to review taxes.

"Even smallholder farmers who take their little produce to market are forced to pay taxes, we will stop this for farmers to benefit more. We need sustainable security and development and this should be the responsibility of every citizen," he said, stressing that he would promote traditional medicine and revamp Mutuelle de Santé (community-based health insurance scheme) once elected president.

He told Kicukiro residents that, despite living in City of Kigali, some are still poor, pledging to fix their problems.

He did not elaborate how.

"We want a country where we can live in full liberty and enjoy inclusive democracy. There are small traders who run businesses and need support; we will also support street vendors and ease ways of doing business for them," he said.

Habineza said he would not ban used clothes imports because they benefit the poor but that he would still promote local industry.

"Vote for me and my government will engage citizens in decision-making. If you want to fight hunger, you can't succeed if farmers are not involved. I am also told that many people eat once a day and eat poor diet because of poverty, I will end this," he said.

Voters react

"I can't blame the current leadership in how they have promoted unity and democracy, the President has done a lot and we are still expecting a lot from whoever will win the elections. Habineza has a good manifesto and the two other candidates are also convincing. So, I will vote for someone whom I expect a lot from," said Anastase Mpayimana, a resident of Byumba Sector in Gicumbi District.

"Voting is a secret. I can't say I will vote for Habineza or so and so, what I got from his manifesto is revising Ubudehe stratification because, currently, you realise that living conditions are based on those categories. I wish whoever will be elected will look into this," he added.

Habineza is today expected to campaign in Ngororro and Kamonyi districts in Western and Southern provinces, respectively.