27 July 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: I'll Win This Election, Says Mpayimana

By James Karuhanga

Independent presidential candidate Philippe Mpayimana yesterday declared that he will win the August 4 presidential election.

Mpayimana said this while campaigning in Gatsibo and Kayonza districts.

The 47-year-old is contesting for presidency against incumbent Paul Kagame, of RPF-Inkotanyi; and Democratic Green Party of Rwanda's Frank Habineza.

"I believed I will win this election the day I deposited my application at the National Electoral Commission (NEC). I didn't start this campaign strongly but it's evident now my policies have brought me supporters around the country. I am not sure about the percentage but I know I will win this election," Mpayimana said

In Kabarore and Kiziguro sectors, Mpayimana, who was welcomed at both campaign venues by Mayor Richard Gasana, promised to develop rice farming in the region with the help of irrigation.

Olive Murekatete, a resident of Kabarore, and Mustafa Hategekimana, from Gahini, asked Mpayimana what he promises to do that incumbent Paul Kagame hasn't done.

Mpayimana vowed to improve on what has been achieved by the current government, especially in the agriculture sector, where he said he'll introduce advanced technology in farming.

Today, Mpayimana is expected to take his dream of becoming the country's top executive officer to electorate in Kirehe, Kayonza, Rwamagana, Ngoma and Kicuciro districts.

