27 July 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda to Face Madagascar in IHF Tourney Opener

By Richard Bishumba

RWANDA U20 men's handball team will start the quest for the 2017 IHF Continental Phase - Africa glory against Madagascar on August 1 at Stade Amadou Barry. The five-day competition will run from August 1 to 5 in Dakar, Senegal.

Debutants Rwanda, who qualified after winning the regional qualifiers held in Uganda last December, will be looking to impress and progress from Group A that also includes DR Congo and hosts Senegal.

The team which has been in residential training camp since July 16 at University of Rwanda - Huye Campus in Southern Province, will have a tough job to reach semi-finals, according to head coach Antoine Ntabanganyimana.

"We have been drawn in a tough pool against more experienced opponents, but we know that we have to focus on one game at a time and approach it like a final," Ntabanganyimana told Times Sport on Wednesday.

The Zone V champions will leave for Senegal on July 30. The technical team will announce the final 14-player squad a day before departure.

This year's continental showpiece will attract a total of 14 countries, 7 in each gender category.

The teams in men's category include; Senegal, Benin, Ethiopia, Madagascar, DR Congo, Mozambique and Rwanda while women's category will have Guinea, Benin, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mozambique and Madagascar.

The team played two warm-up matches over the weekend, one against a select team of Huye-based players, another against a select team of Kigali-based players, and won both 36-23 and 41-28 respectively.

August 1

Group A

Magascar vs Rwanda 6pm

DR Congo vs Senegal 8pm

Group B

Benin vs Ethiopia 4pm

