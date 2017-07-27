Rwanda: Women's Team Depart for Zone V Tournament

The Rwanda women's volleyball team will leave for Kenya today to take part in the upcoming CAVB Zone V Championships, which will be hosted at Kasarani Gymnasium in Nairobi, Kenya from July 28 to August 30.

The head coach, Jean Marie Nsengiyumva, is leading the delegation compromising 14 players and five officials to the event.

Nsengiyumva's team will be looking to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations slated for October in Cameroon. In Nairobi, Rwanda will compete with Egypt, Uganda and hosts Kenya.

Kenya have an automatic ticket to the continental championships in Cameroon as the defending champions, which leaves only two spots for the three other teams to vie for.

Coach Nsengiyumva dropped four players, who were in the provisional squad. They include; Oliva Mutamba (APR) Louise Muhoza (St Aloys), Regine Feza Imanizabayo and Belyse Irakoze (Ruhango VC).

It is the first time that the women volleyball senior team are taking part in a major competition since 2011.

Meanwhile, the duo of Charlotte Nzayisenga and Denise Mutatsimpundu will also depart today for the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships that will be held from July 28 to August 6, in Vienna, Austria.

The pair, accompanied by head coach Paul Bitok ,has been drawn in the same group as Brazil, USA and Canada in Pool I. Since last week, they have been training at Golden Tulip Hotel beach turf.

Team for Zone V:

Setters: Ernestine Akimanizanye (RRA) and Yvette Igihozo Cyuzuzo (APR)

Center players: Efrance Niyomukesha (RRA), Marie Paul Umutesi (RRA), Delphine Uwicyeza (APR) and Hope Musaniwabo (St Aloys)

Right attackers: Claudine Mukamugeni (APR), Lea Uwinbabazi (Ruhango VC), Judith Hakizimana (RRA).

Left attackers: Seraphine 'Baby' Mukantambara (RRA), Benita Mukandayisenga (St Aloys) and Brigitte Mukwampuhwe (APR)

Libero: Beatrice Uwamahoro (RRA), Angelique Uwibambe (APR)

Staff: Jean Marie Nsengiyumva (head coach), Viateur Sibomana (assistant coach), Gertrude Kubwimana (team manager), Kalisa Pierrette (team doctor) and Fernand Sauveur Ruterana (head of delegation).