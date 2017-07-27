Rwanda: Kagame to Nyabihu Voters - RPF Will Make Poverty History

Speaking to residents in the Western Province of Nyabihu, RPF-Inkotanyi presidential candidate, Paul Kagame, pledged to continue the fight to eradicate poverty if elected back in office.

Campaigning in the district yesterday, Kagame said the partnership and collaboration among Rwandans will remain key in driving the country's path to development.

"Nothing will be impossible for us if we continue working together. Our goals are development, security, unity," he said.

"The future is bright. A lot of good things have been achieved but a lot more will also be accomplished in the future."

Kagame promised to keep improving essential infrastructure such as roads, electricity, and schools.

He added that his government will continue working to ensure well being of citizens.

"We want to end malnutrition. We want to eradicate poverty and in the next seven years we shall continue to work towards achieving these goals," he said.

Close to 100,000 of his supporters in the district were gathered at Groupe Scolaire Rambura, a secondary school in Rambura Sector, where they welcomed him with songs about his government's policies and their resolve to vote for him next month.

Residents here credit Kagame for promoting unity and reconciliation, which have been essential for bringing back peace and security in their area. They also pointed out to promoting education for all children, and improving agriculture and livestock farming as areas they have benefited from.

Herman Micomyiza, a teacher, told The New Times that Kagame's next government should help craft strategies for more jobs.

"We have so many young people who graduate from schools but they spend years without employment. If he can tackle this issue, that would be great," he said.

Micomyiza also said that once elected the new Kagame government needs to further develop agriculture and agriculture-based industries as part of efforts to create jobs for citizens, especially young people.

The district currently has a plant that processes Irish potatoes and such efforts have been welcomed by residents.

The Government has also distributed over 5,000 cows to poor households in this area over the last seven years.

"Kagame should continue with leadership of this country that he has steered on the right path. He has empowered women and rebuilt the country through preaching unity and reconciliation. We are safe with him and we believe we will double our achievements under his leadership," Odette Mukamanzi, a healthcare worker in Nyabihu said.

Kagame, who campaigned in Nyabihu District after holding a rally in Musanze District and another one in Rubavu District, will proceed with rallies the Western Province, meeting supporters in Rutsiro and Karongi districts today.