27 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Ugandan Socialite Zari Not Letting Go of Late Ex-Husband's Estate

Photo: Zari/Instagram
Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan.
By Mwende Kasujja

Zari Hassan is set for a legal battle over the ownership of her late ex-husband Ivan Ssemwanga’s property.

According to a report published on Big Eye Uganda , one of Ssemwanga’s relatives has left for South Africa to file a case on the ownership.

The report comes days after Zari buried her mother in Uganda after she succumbed to illness.

Zari flew to South Africa immediately after her mother’s burial and started sharing photos of her resumption to work at her late ex-husband’s college in South Africa.

The socialite, who is now married to Tanzanian Bongo maestro Diamond Platinumz, had been granted permission to operate her late ex-husband’s businesses, among them the college and a real estate firm.

She resumed her role of actively managing the school which she had absconded after separating with Ssemwanga.

During her ex-husband’s burial, an uncle was quoted saying Zari does not deserve the property since she left Ssemwanga for another man.

