Photo: Rachel Mabala/Daily Monitor

Police arrest Sande Patrick Byamukama during the June 29 Kyadondo East by-election.

Kampala — A supporter of new Kyadondo East MP Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine, who says police injured his testicles and penis, has sued government.

Mr Sande Patrick Byamukama is seeking compensation from government.

He contends that on June 29 when the Electoral Commission held parliamentary by-elections in Kyadondo East, he was assaulted by three police officers at Kasangati Polling Station. He says one of the officers grabbed his wallet containing Shs105,000.

Mr Byamukama says he held grip of one of the policemen demanding that he returns his wallet and mobile phone.

"The other two policemen dragged me to a room in the nearby bar/guest house called Resort. The police barred the press and the public from accessing the room," Mr Byamukama states in the suit file.

"While in the room, one policeman started strangling me as another was beating and kicking me all over my body and the third pulled my testicles so hard that blood started oozing through my penis," the suit further states.

Further in his suit, Byamukama contends that he was thrown onto a patrol truck and driven to Kasangati Police Station before being transferred to Kira Police Station where he spent five days in custody without food.

"At Kira Police Station, I was passing blood in stool and in urine.

I was never given any treatment and I was never allowed visitation by my wife and relatives until Monday July 3 when I was released on police bond," the petitioner says.

Byamukama is represented by Rwakafuuzi & Co Advocates.

Besides compensation for damages, Mr Byamukama is seeking court to declare that his arrest by police violated his right to liberty under Article 23 of the Constitution.

He also wants court to declare that the violent grabbing and takeaway of his wallet and Smartphone was a violation of his constitutional right to property in Article 26 (1) of the Constitution.

By close of court business yesterday, the Attorney General had not filed the government's defence against the suit. The hearing date had not been fixed either.