26 July 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Boda Boda Man Cuts Wife's Neck Over US Study Trip

By Jessica Sabano

Mukono — A woman is nursing injuries at Namirembe Hospital in Mukono town after her husband allegedly sliced her neck.

Musa Kisakye, a boda boda operator, allegedly attacked Ms Olivia Nangonzi, after informing him that her parents had enrolled her for a nursing course in the US.

After cutting Nangonzi's neck, according to police, Kisakye, who thought he had accomplished his mission, used the same knife to slice his neck.

Mr Rogers Sseguya, the Mukono Police District commander, says , Kisakye is in critical condition at Kawolo Hospital.

Kisakye and Ms Nangonzi are residents of Makata, Nakisunga Sub-county, Mukono District.

They married three years ago and have one child.

"He thought he had killed me, Ms Nangonzi said. "Actually, I was too weak and I could not scream. That's when he also cut himself his neck."

She said: "I was preparing to set off to America this very week. Unfortunately, my husband wanted to kill me claiming that he wanted me to [stay] at home without upgrading [my skills]."

Mr Seguya said if Kisakye recovers, he would be charged with attempted murder.

