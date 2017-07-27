Kenya: India Medical Centre Invests Sh650 Million in Nairobi Cancer Hospital

Nairobi — HCG India has launched the first private comprehensive cancer care center in Kenya in a partnership with Cancer Care Kenya and MP Shah Hospital.

HCG will invest Sh650 million out of which 77.54 percent is contributed by its Kenyan subsidiary HCG Kenya, while MP Shah Hospital will chip in 10 percent of the total investment. Private shareholders will share the remaining 12.46 percent.

HCG India Chairman and CEO Dr. Ajaikumar says the partnership will see the introduction of a CT simulator and Prowess Planning system.

The partnership will also see the introduction of the first PET CT scan and 10 Channel Brachy therapy in Kenya.

"People have had to travel to India to get treatment for cancer which is very expensive for a majority of people. With this partnership, people will access the services at prevailing market rates, which is lower than what is available outside the country," Dr. Ajaikumar said.

In preparation for the launch, HCG has sent doctors on scholarship to complete their MD Oncology and sent radiation technologists to various training programs.

The partnership comes at a time when more than 20,000 Kenyans die each year while 40,000 new cancer cases are diagnosed every year. Data submitted by the hospital show that only 15,000 of the patients get some conventional treatment in Kenya and abroad.

Part of the partnership will also see HCG Kenya work with Consolata Hospital in Nyeri. HCG Kenya Director Dinesh Madhavan says the decision to expand to Nyeri was based on the number of cancer patients received in India from the Mount Kenya region.

"The Mount Kenya region is currently leading with the highest number of cancer cases coming from there. Cervical and prostate cancers are among the most prevalent."

However, Dinesh explains, the high numbers is not an indication of an environmental problem, rather, because of the region's high population.