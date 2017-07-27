Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Wednesday put paid to any hopes of taking part in the country's elections by prisoners, insisting their incarceration meant they could not enjoy the same rights enjoyed by the rest of the population.

He had been asked by MDC-T proportional representation MP Lwazi Sibanda during parliament's question time on what was government's position on prison inmates and Zimbabweans based abroad who wished to take part in the country's elections.

But Mnangagwa, who was once on death row when the country was still under white rule, was blunt in his declarations prisoners will play no part in determining the country's future leaders.

"The concept of prison is that once you have committed a crime you forfeit the rights of a free person," he said.

"So, if you are a prisoner all these fundamental rights which everybody enjoys as a citizen are now forfeited so our prisoners do not vote."

The VP's comments come in the wake of a recent High Court challenge by three MDC activists who want the courts to compel the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to allow them to vote in the 2018 harmonised elections.

The three, Last Maengahama, Yvonne Musarurwa and Tungamirai Madzokere, are serving 20 year sentences for a 2011 murder of a Harare police officer.

They argue that they are "political prisoners" and were not convicted under the country's electoral laws.

Meanwhile, in his comments in parliament, Mnangagwa also shut the door on Zimbabweans based abroad who still entertained hopes of casting their votes while on foreign territory.

"Everybody who is a citizen who is in the Diaspora is completely, hundred percent allowed to vote.

"If he puts his address in Chipinge he must come to Chipinge to vote if he puts his address in Highfields he must leave Haiti and come to Highfields to vote," Mnangagwa said.

His comments also follow similar ones by ZEC chairperson Rita Makarau who said Zimbabweans based outside were free to vote but only if they presented themselves physically to both register and cast their votes during the day of voting.

Currently, the privilege is extended to Zimbabweans deployed to foreign missions by government.

The opposition is adamant the Zanu PF led government was violating the country's constitution which grants every citizen the right to participate in the country's political processes from wherever they will be.

Zanu PF opponents also accuse their main rival of deliberately disenfranchising the country's economic exiles fearing a backlash from citizens who have been driven to foreign territories by its disastrous policies.