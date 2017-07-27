Uganda: Parliament Honours Emong

Kampala — Parliament has paid tribute to David Emong who won gold at the World Para Athletics Championship on July 15 in London.

Legislators said Emong did Uganda proud when he beat the defending champion Samir Nouioua of Algeria. He won the 1500m T46 race in 3:58:36 minutes.

Kioga County Member of Parliament, Anthony Okello, moved the motion to honour Emong during plenary yesterday.

Mr Okello's motion was seconded by many of his colleagues, who also urged the government to build a house for Mr Emong and also buy for him a car, as it has done for other athletes like 2013 World Athletics champion Stephen Kiprotich.

Koboko District Woman Representative Margaret Diri Baba attributed Emong's success to determination.

She said, "Emong has been progressively aiming at winning gold. He started with bronze, silver and now gold. He was determined. We are expecting more gold (medals) from you (Emong)."

Ms Diri said it was disheartening that more athletes should have represented Uganda at the World Para Athletics, but only Emong did-because of shortage of funds.

She added that talented Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) should be encouraged, not let down.

PWD Eastern Representative Hellen Grace Asamo said the government should have a special budget for Paralympic sports.

Such funding, she said, would bring out the potential of the para athletes.

She said the government, which due to a cabinet meeting was not represented in the House at the time the motion was moved, should establish training facilities for talented PWDs. "In Europe, swimming pools, basketball and tennis courts are accessible. In Uganda, because of limited accessibility, we are unable to show our talents," Ms Asamo said. "Just as Parliament did with the She Cranes, I pray we contribute to David Emong."

Kitgum Woman Representative Beatrice Atim Anywar said request for help for Uganda's top athletes has been on the table for long.

However, she added that Parliament 'should not subject our heroes to handouts'.

She said, "Parliament should make provision for outstanding performers - as a motivation - so that we have a package for people who win gold, silver and bronze medals to motivate others to make us (Uganda) proud."

She said it is immoral for legislators to reap where they have not sown.

"David went all the way to make us proud. Should everybody who struggles be left on their own and we [only] come to own them when they perform [outstandingly]?" Ms Anywar said.