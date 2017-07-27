26 July 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Six NISA Agents Killed in a Revenge Attack After a Villa Somalia Guard Was Shot Dead

Six NISA agents including a commander were shot dead in a firefight with Villa Somalia guards at the National Theatre Checkpoint in Mogadishu Radio Dalsan reports.

The killing are suspected to be a revenge attack triggered after NISA agents reportedly shot dead a guard on Wednesday morning in a confrontation when forced to disarm.

Police took control of the National Theatre Checkpoint to avert further firefight.

The slain NISA commander has been identified as Ise Jijile the Deputy Chief of the spy agency.

NISA agents and Presidential guards have had a long running tension in the last three months.

On May 15 during an event to mark Somalia National Youth Day a NISA agent was killed when they seek entry into a building hosting the event.

Police manning National Theatre Checkpoint to avert any further clashes between NISA and Villa Somalia guards after 6 NISA agents shot dead

