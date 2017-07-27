26 July 2017

Iwacu (Bujumbura)

Burundi: FNL Party Accuses Ruling CNDD-FDD of Exterminating Its Members

By Lorraine Josiane Manishatse

The spokesman for the opposition party National Forces for Liberation (FNL), the wing led by Agathon Rwasa said yesterday the members and supporters of the party are being exterminated. He blames the ruling CNDD-FDD.

"The extermination of members and supporters of the FNL particularly and other political opponents in general, continues. It is being executed by the ruling CNDD-FDD, "says Aimé Magera, Spokesman for FNL party, the wing led by Agathon Rwasa, the First Vice- President of Burundi National Assembly.

Magera says, the political and security evolution in Burundi deserves a particular attention, since the national reconciliation and peace for all is impeded by the political space which is increasingly reduced for the political parties of the opposition.

"It is no longer a secret for anyone, the political repression against FNL members is intensifying throughout the country. Arrests, kidnappings, torture and killings supported by the ruling party are perpetrated by state institutions' agents namely those of the National Intelligence Service (SNR), police officers and imbonerakure youth militia of CNDD-FDD", says Magera.

Magera blames Ntereke Alphonse, Head of the CNDD-FDD youth wing in Ntega Commune, in Kirundo Northern Province, Havyarimana and Jean Claude, Leaders of the Imbonerakure in Yaranda locality, in complicity with the Administrator of Ntega Commune Ngabonziza Alphonse also known as Murovyi, for being responsible for the assassination of Pasteur Twagirayezu, member FNL on 23 May, 2017.

"Crimes against humanity that are being committed by the Government of Burundi are imprescriptible," he says.

Magera deplores the fact that the International Community has been unable to resolve the Burundian crisis. The deployment of 228 policemen proposed in the Resolution 2303 of the United Nation Security Council would have prevented some cases of assassination.

He calls on the East African Community (EAC) to put pressure on President Pierre Nkurunziza and convince him to engage in an inclusive and unconditional dialogue. He calls for the ICC to conduct investigations into the crimes committed in Burundi since CNDD-FDD party came to power in 2005.

Contacted, the ruling CNDD-FDD party officials have told Iwacu that they cannot react to the allegations by the spokesman for FNL.

