Cameroon: GP Sports Vacances 2017 - Competition Draws to an End

The holiday camp which was launched on June 19, 2017 is gradually dragging to last the phase.

Watching children playing basketball, football or tennis is always interesting in the eyes of many. This is exactly what is going on at the sports complex of the Presidential Guard in Obili a Yaounde neighbourhood. The event is the second edition of the holiday sports competition called GP Sport Vacances 2017.

Organised by the Holiday Centre of the Presidential Guard, this year's edition brings together 1000 children from Yaounde. The competition will run till August 4, 2017. The children aged between five to 16 years are taking part in different workshops notably music, dance, table tennis and badminton, gymnastics and judo, among others. At the Obili Sports Complex on last week the children were busy with their sports activities. In the basketball court children could be seen standing on a single file with each one learning how to throw the ball into the net under the supervision of coaches from the Higher Institute of Sports (INJS).

Carole Atangana, one of the coaches said 95 children are registered in basketball. She said activities begin at 9:00 and end at 1:00 p.m. daily. She explained that the objective is to enable the children discover the sport and learn the techniques. She said from the holiday sports camp will be an opportunity to determine future talents. The story is similar to that of football. Five coaches are in charge of football. One of the coaches, Bernard Olivier Mateck said 280 children registered for the football workshop. For a beginning the children are learning techniques in football such as dribbling, ball control and shooting at the goal. A final tournament will be organised according to categories on August 4, 2017.

The GP Sports Vancances is part of activities of the Presidential Guard destined for children of staff of the Presidential Guard, orphans of the armed forces and children of the neighbourhood around the Presidential Guard. Other activities during the seven week holiday camp include excursions to some strategic places in the city such as the Mvog-Betsi Zoo, the National Museum, the National Television Production Centre, CRTV and the Cameroon Publishing Corporation, SOPECAM.