26 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ibrahim Mahmud Meets Wali of Central Darfur

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, the Deputy Chairman of the National Congress for Party Affair s, Engineer, Ibrahim Mahmud Hammed was briefed, Wednesday, on the overall situations in Central Darfur State.

This came when Engineer, Hammed, met the Wali (governor) of the state, Jaffar Abdul Hakam who said in a press statement following the meeting that he briefed Hammed on the efforts being exerted by the concerned circles to maintain peace and strengthening stability and peaceful co-existence in the state.

He said Hammed, during the meeting, gave directives for giving concern to community issues, tribal reconciliations and coordination between the different political forces components.

