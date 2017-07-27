Sudan: FVP Confers With the Head of the Islamic Figh in Khartoum

Khartoum — The First Vice President, the Federal Prime Minister, Lt Gen Bakri Hassan Salih, on Wednesday received the head of the Islamic jurisprudence complex in Khartoum, Dr Isam Ahmed Al Bashir.

Dr Isam has pointed out in statement following the meeting that the encounter discussed ethics of the Islamic call and the need to spread it among the various groups working in the Islamic Dawaa between and among the various groups as well as the need to discourage extremism and to participating in a joint the Islamic call and work for upgrading the spirit of joint action and how to handle the negative shortcomings that surfaced so far within the community.

He referred to the pressure and stress to which the youth are exposed

He stressed the need to preach modernism and middle Islamic approach to life and vis-à-vis other Islamic faith.