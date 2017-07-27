Sudan: Higher Committee for Supervision of Relations With BRICS Meets

Khartoum — The Higher Committee for the Supervision on the relationships between the Sudan and the BRICS countries held, Wednesday, its periodic meeting at the Republican Palace, chaired by its head Dr. Awad Ahmed Al-Jaz.

In press statements, Al Jaz noted that the meeting concluded with a recommendation to conduct a detailed study on the gold through the companies in the country and the obtrusion on the spaces specified for its work.

He added that the meeting concluded with the recommendation specifying the organs concerned with the control of the gold production, and means for the perfection of the production performance via the companies and the traditional mining.

He said that the study and its recommendation will be provided the ministry of finance, the Ministry of Minerals and the Central bank of Sudan.

It is worth noting that the BRICS countries include Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.