Central Africa: Speaker Meets Secretary General of Parliamentary Forum of Great Lakes

Khartoum — The Speaker of the National Assembly, Professor Ibrahim Ahmed Omer asserted the importance of bias to governance and the rule of law.

During his meeting with the secretary general of the parliamentary forum of the great lakes, Higiro Prosper who is currently visiting the country, Prof. Ibrahim noted that the forum member states should shift from the millennium development goals to sustainable development.

The secretary general of the forum has appreciated the Sudan's role towards the great lakes area and it hosting of it is last session.

He pointed to the experiment of the national dialogue in the Sudan and the overall stability prevailed, calling on the African parliamentarian to laud its success and to adopt it as a model for the resolution of the continent issues, calling on the Sudan to assist the state of South Sudan to bring the conflicting parties together.

The meeting has also discussed the preparations for convening the next session of the states of the great lakes, and to find full support to the event in next December.