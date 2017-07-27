26 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Central Africa: Speaker Meets Secretary General of Parliamentary Forum of Great Lakes

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Speaker of the National Assembly, Professor Ibrahim Ahmed Omer asserted the importance of bias to governance and the rule of law.

During his meeting with the secretary general of the parliamentary forum of the great lakes, Higiro Prosper who is currently visiting the country, Prof. Ibrahim noted that the forum member states should shift from the millennium development goals to sustainable development.

The secretary general of the forum has appreciated the Sudan's role towards the great lakes area and it hosting of it is last session.

He pointed to the experiment of the national dialogue in the Sudan and the overall stability prevailed, calling on the African parliamentarian to laud its success and to adopt it as a model for the resolution of the continent issues, calling on the Sudan to assist the state of South Sudan to bring the conflicting parties together.

The meeting has also discussed the preparations for convening the next session of the states of the great lakes, and to find full support to the event in next December.

Sudan

Minister of Local Government Meets South Sudan Official

minister of Local Government, Dr. Faisal Hassan Ibrahim met, Wednesday, at his office, the Head of the Committee of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.