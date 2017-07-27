Sudan: SUNA Interviews Former Prime Minister Sadiq Mahdi

Khartoum — The Sudan News Agency (SUNA) on Wednesday conducted an interview with the former prime Minister and leader of the Ansawr sect, Imam Sadiq Mahdi, the chairman of the Umma National Party.

The interview which will be published in full on the website of the Sudan news agency, focused on Mahdi political assessment of the performance of Sudanese elites in which he was critical of Dr. Mansour Khalid, former Foreign Minister and a UN expert but also a supporter of the rebel Sudan people liberation army SPLA before the separation of South Sudan.

He also talked about leadership within his Umma National Party and why he wants to desert the leadership of the party

The interview which was conducted by senior SUNA reporters has also touched on Sudanese political parties and the splits within each party and the stand of Mahdi himself from the recently concluded National Dialogue Conference

In the interview Mahdi advocated for a strategic relationship with Egypt and with all other neighbors, stressing that Egypt needs Sudan more that Sudan needs Egypt.

He said Sudan was necessary for Cairo to secure food and water security as well.

He was also of the view that the stand of Egypt visavis the Muslim brothers has complicated its relations with a number of countries including with Sudan,Turkey and Qatar.

He said he has proposed to President Sessi of Egypt to drop the death sentences on Muslim brothers leaders provided that the Muslim Brothers would revisit their stands in a number of issues.