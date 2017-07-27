26 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: FVP Receives the CAR Visiting Prime Minister

Khartoum — The First Vice President of the Republic and Federal Prime Minister Lt Gen Bakri Hassan Salih, on Wednesday received the Prime Minister of Central African Republic, Simplice Sarandji and the accompanying delegation.

The two sides held a round of talks at the republican palace in which they briefed each other on the political developments in the two countries.

The First Vice President has stressed that Sudan was keen about developments in CAR and keen to see a political dialogue in place to end the differences there.

He told the visiting CAR prime minister that Sudan is ready to share its experience in national dialogue with the CAR.

CAR prime Minister has meanwhile said his visit tote Sudan comes within the context of getting a firsthand information about the developments in Khartoum and to learn from Sudan's national Dialogue which the African continent is happy with. He said the Central African Republic is keen to bring together opposition for holing a talks that will hold higher the national interests of CAR.

