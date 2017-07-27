26 July 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Million Vulnerable Displaced in Sudan

Khartoum — The latest humanitarian snapshot complied by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Sudan estimates that in 2017, there are about 2.3 million vulnerable displaced people who need assistance throughout Sudan.

The Humanitarian Snapshot provides an overview of the humanitarian situation in Sudan, as of 30 June 2017, using information obtained from UN agencies and partners, including the Government of Sudan. People living in protracted displacement in Darfur since 2003 and those displaced or affected by conflict in South Kordofan and Blue Nile states since 2011 account for most people in need of humanitarian aid. At least 533,000 people have returned to their place of origin since the onset of the crisis in 2003.

"The UN and partners estimate that in 2017 there are about 2.3 million vulnerable IDPs who need humanitarian assistance across Sudan, including 2.1 million in Darfur and 240,000 in Blue Nile, South and West Kordofan states," the snapshot states.

"In 2017 so far, almost 8,200 people were newly displaced in Darfur, according to the UN and partners. An additional 4,000 people have been reportedly displaced, but this number is not yet verified. In government-controlled areas of South Kordofan, 6,200 people have been reportedly displaced in 2017 of which 6,100 have been verified. No new displacement was reported in Blue Nile or West Kordofan."

The snapshot says that about 160,000 South Sudanese refugees arrived in Sudan between January and June 2017, bringing their total number since December 2013 to almost 407,000.

