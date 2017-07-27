Cameroon: World Metrology Day - Cameroon Marks 2017 Edition

Price, weight and measures stakeholders commemorated the day in Yaounde, Tuesday July 25, 2017.

Cameroon has joined the rest of the world to mark the 2017 edition of the World Metrology Day. Though the Day is observed globally every May 20, stakeholders in the country commemorated the Day yesterday July 25, 2017, in Yaounde. The official ceremony to mark the Day was chaired by the Secretary General of the Ministry of Trade, Achille Bassilekin III, and was staged under the theme: "The measurements for transport."

According to Director of Metrology, Quality and Prices in the Ministry of Trade, Tsegui David, Tuesday's commemoration was a culmination of a series of activities which started on Tuesday July 11, 2017. He said they had earlier organised a two-day training workshop on evaluating the cost of metrological royalties. The workshop brought together personnel of central and external services in charge of legal aspects vis-à-vis metrology as well as partners. Tsegui noted that they had presented the weights laboratory to Price, Weights and Measures students of the National Advanced School of Administration and Magistracy (ENAM) and carried out a visit to the Nomayos Weighing Station.

The Chief of Unit for Defense of Label Quality in the Ministry of Mines, Industries and Technological Development, Bomba Yolande Alida, told attendees this year's celebration was taking place within a special context - 2017 African Year of Quality Infrastructure. She recalled that in 2017, the African Union Conference of Ministers of Trade had declared 2017 as such in recognition of the efforts that Africa has made towards improving its quality infrastructure and to cultivate a culture of collective responsibility in building a sound quality infrastructure amongst African countries. Bomba disclosed that Government is already putting in place a Quality Infrastructure Control structure in place.