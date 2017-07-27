6 July 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: National Dialogue Secretary General Stresses the Importance of Classification of Dialogue Recommendations

Khartoum — The Secretary-General of the National Dialogue, Minister of Minerals Prof. Hashem Ali Mohammed Salim, has underlined the importance of classifying the recommendations of the national dialogue concerning the executive body to imp0lement the directives of the dialogue higher committee.

This came when Prof. Salem chaired, Wednesday, the meeting of the committee assigned to classify and follow up the implementation of the outcomes of the dialogue.

Meanwhile, the Rapporteur of the committee, the State Minister, at the Council of Ministers, Jamal Mahmud stressed the necessity for distribution of the recommendations according to the jurisdictions and assignments of the ministries.

